Former Police Federation chair injured in crash

Deputy Superintendent of Police Raymond Wilson received minor injuries yesterday morning after the vehicle in which he was travelling crashed before landing in the sea along Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in east Kingston.

Wilson, who for years served as chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, was taken to hospital for x-rays as he had initially suspected that he had broken a leg in the crash. His status was not clear at press time.

The crash, which involved a second vehicle, caused a traffic snarl along the usually busy road.