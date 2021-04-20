Former police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of killing George Floyd

Former police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of killing George FloydTuesday, April 20, 2021
|
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes during his fatal arrest on May 25, last year has been found guilty of murder.
The jury delivered the verdict after 10 hours of deliberation.
He was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison.
Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he was being arrested in Minneapolis on 25 May. Throughout the recorded ordeal, Floyd could be heard crying for his mother, and telling the police officer that he can’t breathe.
Floyd’s death has sparked anti police brutality protests in all 50 states in America, and even around the world.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy