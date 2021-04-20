Former police officer Derek Chauvin found guilty of killing George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes during his fatal arrest on May 25, last year has been found guilty of murder.

The jury delivered the verdict after 10 hours of deliberation.

He was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he was being arrested in Minneapolis on 25 May. Throughout the recorded ordeal, Floyd could be heard crying for his mother, and telling the police officer that he can’t breathe.

Floyd’s death has sparked anti police brutality protests in all 50 states in America, and even around the world.