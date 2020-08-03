Former Pope Benedict is ‘seriously ill’

Ninety-three-year-old Emeritus Pope Benedict is serious ill following a visit to Germany to see his dying brother.

According to his German biographer, the retired pope is suffering from shingles and has become so weak that he cannot raise his voice.

Benedict’s “mind and memory are active but his voice is barely audible at the moment,” author Peter Seewald told newspaper Passauer Neue Presse.

Benedict came to his native Bavaria in June to visit his ailing brother Georg Ratzinger who died on June 29.

It was Benedict’s first trip outside Italy since 2013, the year he resigned the papacy due to health concerns.