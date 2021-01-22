Former Reggae Boy Luton Shelton has

died. He was 35.

Shelton battled with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a progressive degenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

The former Harbour View FC player had been fighting the illness since 2016.

Tributes to the football star have already started pouring in as many send condolences to his family and friends.

Rip Luton SheltonŸ™Ÿ¾. I will always remember those free kicksâ€” DaddyXavs (@DaddyXavs) January 22, 2021

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association shared on Twitter, â€œthe local fraternity extends sincerest condolences to the family of former Jamaican International Luton Shelton. Our condolences are also extended to all those at the Jamaica Football Federation.â€

I will never forget watching Luton Shelton dismantle the â€” mike. Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@_mikehy) @USMNT by himself at The Office in 2012. Sleep well Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ˜£.January 22, 2021

Shelton was previously the nationâ€™s all-time scorer.