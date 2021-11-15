Former solicitor general Douglas Leys cops big climate leadership award

“This award acknowledges the leadership role that multilateral development banks can take in building climate resilient futures,” said an elated Douglas Leys, QC, former Jamaican solicitor general, after grabbing the Global Leadership Award for his work with the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

Leys' award was announced in the wake of a breakthrough in this year's Glasgow, Scotland Conference of Parties (COP26), climate law and governance initiative (CLGI) partners recognise the leading efforts of climate law and governance practitioners and scholars.

COP, is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It brings together the 197 nations and territories — called Parties — that have signed on to the Framework Convention. COP has met annually since 1995.

Leys, only in his fourth year as legal counsel of the Green Climate Fund, thanked his family and GCF colleagues for their support that helped to gain him the prestigious Global Leadership Award.

This year's 2021 Climate Law and Governance Global Leadership Awards, as it is called, recognised Leys for his “excellent service to the world's climate finance community in the Green Climate Fund, and for his outstanding partnership-building across the Commonwealth and with legal stakeholders worldwide”.

The Incheon, South Korea-based GCF, the world's largest dedicated climate fund, was established as the primary financing mechanism under the Paris Agreement to promote a paradigm shift towards low emission and climate resilient pathways in developing countries to counter the effects of climate change.

Leys' broad experience in commercial law includes his appointment as general counsel of the Caribbean Development Bank's lead advisor where, among other things, he provided legal assistance to Dominica and Grenada in restructuring their international and regional debt obligations.

In 2010, he won a similar award from the International Civil Aviation Organization for leading Jamaica's negotiating team to Mumbai, India, at its bilateral air services conference for the leading the most accomplished negotiating team.

Leys served as solicitor general of Jamaica from 2008 to 2012 and was in office during the 2010 Manatt Phelps and Phillips enquiry stemming from a treaty dispute between Jamaica and the United States regarding a request by the US for Tivoli Gardens strongman Christopher ''Dudus'' Coke to be extradited to face drug and gunrunning charges.