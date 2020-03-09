Former St Andrew Custos Carmen Stewart dies at 95-years-old

Carmen Stewart, the 95-year-old former Custos of St Andrew, died on Sunday.

As a woman, Stewart charted a number of firsts, including being Custos of St Andrew and becoming deputy governor-general of Jamaica.

She was appointed as Custos in 1992 and deputy governor-general in 1996.

Stewart pastored the Pentecostal Gospel Temple on Windward Road in Kingston for 44 years. She also served as an honorary tutor at the University of the West Indies and director of Health Education in the Ministry of Health.

She founded the Wilbert Stewart Basic School on Mountain View Avenue in honour of her late husband.

Stewart received the Order of Jamaica, Order of Distinction and the Prime Ministerâ€™s Medal.