Former St Ann Festival Queen gives to breast cancer awareness effort

A former St Ann Festival Queen has joined the fight against breast cancer.

Chantalle Bryan, in a bold good Samaritan move, is donating part proceeds from the sale of her business' T-shirts to the Ocho Rios branch of the Jamaican Cancer Society to assist in the fight against the disease.

Bryan, who won the St Ann Festival Queen competition in 2019 and started her T-shirt business and empowerment initiative 'Meta for Betta' in 2020, said she has relatives who are cancer survivors and so breast cancer awareness is dear to her.

“I decided that I want to give back in the best way I can and that was by utilising Meta for Betta to spread awareness. I had a dear friend of mine help me create designs for the T-shirts, sold them, and a portion of the proceeds went to the Ocho Rios branch of the Jamaica Cancer Society last year. The support was more than I could have imagined and it truly felt good,” she said.

She pointed out that this year she wanted to be a bit more intentional and include individuals who have been the support system for their warriors.

Bryan added that persons had shared their stories and she wanted to let them know that they were not alone.

The shirts, which have been specifically designed for Breast Cancer Awareness Month bear the caption “She's a warrior” as well as the pink ribbon associated with breast cancer awareness.

The University of Technology culinary arts graduate has also invited individuals to share stories of the breast cancer journey they have been through with their loved ones on the Meta for Betta Instagram page.

In reflecting on her journey as St Ann Festival Queen, Bryan said her parish project was one of the best parts about her reign.

“It was called the Meta Programme-Di Nex STEP. This programme was aimed at assisting youth to unlock, unearth and discover who they truly are; making transformational changes through activities such as identifying who they were, goal-setting, understanding love and respect, as well as grooming sessions. The beauty of seeing and hearing these students evolve over the period of six weeks was amazing,” she beamed.

A philanthropist, Bryan gives motivational speeches for schools and organisations; participates in acts of volunteerism; and is a part of Separate to Elevate empowerment movement, Girls Do Good Foundation and Jayecan non-profit organisation.

Persons interested in buying one of the T-shirts can do so by contacting Bryan on the Meta for Betta Instagram page.