Former St Vincent Governor General remembered for dedicated service

Caribbean Community

(CARICOM) Secretary General, Irwin LaRocque, says former St Vincent and the

Grenadines Governor General, Sir Frederick Ballantyne, will be remembered for

his dedicated service to his country as he extended condolences on behalf of

the 15-member regional grouping.

Sir Frederick, who served as head of state from 2002 to July 2019, died last Thursday at the age of 83. He will be buried on Wednesday.

In a message of condolences to St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, the CARICOM Secretary General said the dignified manner in which Sir Frederick carried out his responsibilities and his dedication to his tasks during his 17-year tenure as Governor General endeared him to his fellow citizens and all with whom he interacted.

He said that Sir Frederick will be well remembered for his dedicated service to his country as an outstanding medical practitioner and that he also demonstrated his commitment to the development of his country by his business investments, including in the tourism sector.

“I offer sincere condolences on behalf of the Community and on my own behalf to the family of Sir Frederick and the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines,” Ambassador La Rocque said.