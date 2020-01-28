Former St Vincent Governor General remembered for dedicated service

Former St Vincent Governor General remembered for dedicated serviceTuesday, January 28, 2020
|
Caribbean Community
(CARICOM) Secretary General, Irwin LaRocque, says former St Vincent and the
Grenadines Governor General, Sir Frederick Ballantyne, will be remembered for
his dedicated service to his country as he extended condolences on behalf of
the 15-member regional grouping.
Sir Frederick, who served as head of state from 2002 to July 2019, died last Thursday at the age of 83. He will be buried on Wednesday.
In a message of condolences to St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, the CARICOM Secretary General said the dignified manner in which Sir Frederick carried out his responsibilities and his dedication to his tasks during his 17-year tenure as Governor General endeared him to his fellow citizens and all with whom he interacted.
He said that Sir Frederick will be well remembered for his dedicated service to his country as an outstanding medical practitioner and that he also demonstrated his commitment to the development of his country by his business investments, including in the tourism sector.
“I offer sincere condolences on behalf of the Community and on my own behalf to the family of Sir Frederick and the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines,” Ambassador La Rocque said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy