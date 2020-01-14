Former top female cop says a change is needed in socializing males

Following the deaths of two women at the hands of men with whom they were intimately linked, former Deputy Commissioner of Police Novelette Grant is calling for a change in how we raise and develop our males.

The former top cop was quoted as saying recently that “we are raising our men to be hardcore, macho and lacking in empathy, not to experience any tender emotions. These are the kind of messages we are pushing” she remarked.

She notes that because of how our males are socialized, it has led to women facing the challenges of physical violence, torture and even death.

She was also quick to call on Jamaicans to stop with the notion that women were responsible for the actions of these men who seek to abuse them in a variety of forms.