Former Trini High Commissioner to Ja seeks US$1M for lung transplant

Fitzgerald

Jeffrey, Former Trinidad High Commissioner to Jamaica is seeking financial

assistance to raise US$1 million for a lung transplant.

A GoFundMe account was set up three days ago by Jeffrey to seek assistance in offsetting the cost of his medical procedure. Jeffrey, who served in Jamaica from 2016 to 2018, was first diagnosed with a serious blood clot on the lung which required urgent hospitalization in October 2017.

According to the information given on the GoFundMe campaign, in October/November 2017, Jeffrey was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis at Southern Medical Clinic in San Fernando, Trinidad.

He was instructed to get portable oxygen to fly back to Jamaica to resume duties as High Commissioner. On returning to Jamaica Jeffery was hospitalized at the University of the West Indies Hospital in Mona, Jamaica where a series of tests were done which revealed that he had Stage 4 Pulmonary Fibrosis.

After visits to a number of pulmonologists, the recommendations remain the same—lung transplant with the actual preparation and actual transplant of the lungs attracting a cost of US$500,000. The post lung transplant care is US$500,000.