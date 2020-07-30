Former US presidential candidate Herman Cain, ‘COVID disbeliever’, dies from disease

Herman Cain, a one-time Republican presidential candidate, former CEO of a major pizza chain, and most recently an ardent supporter of US President Donald Trump, has died of complications from the coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 74.

A post on Cain’s verified Twitter account on Thursday (July 30) announced the death. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks.

Cain was reportedly confirmed infected with COVID-19 on Monday, June 29, and had to be hospitalised less than two weeks after attending Trump’s re-election campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20.

Cain had been co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” read an article posted on the Twitter account. “He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”

Here’s just a few of the — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) #BlackVoicesForTrump at tonight’s rally! Having a fantastic time!#TulsaRally2020 #Trumptulsa #TulsaTrumprally #MAGA #Trump2020 #Trump2020Landslide pic.twitter.com/27mUzkg7kLJune 20, 2020

Cain is survived by his wife, Gloria Etchison, their children and grandchildren.

Cain, who had hoped to become the first black man to win the GOP nomination, was initially considered a long-shot candidate.

His bid was propelled forward in September 2011 when he won a straw poll vote in Florida, instantly becoming an alternative candidate for Republican voters concerned that former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney was not conservative enough.