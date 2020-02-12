Formula One Grand Prix in China postponed amid coronavirus concerns

Formula One Grand Prix in China postponed amid coronavirus concernsWednesday, February 12, 2020
|
The Chinese leg of the Formula One circuit has been postponed as per a request from the organizers following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.
Formula One and the Federation Internationale de Lâ€™Automobile (FIA) heard and accepted a request from Juss Sports, the event promoters in Shanghai to postpone the event, originally scheduled for April 19, until further notice.
The rescheduling, however, might prove challenging as there are another 21 races on the racing calendar and to find a new date night not be immediately feasible as the Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc.
This postponement follows the recent cancellation of the World Indoor Championships that were scheduled for March at the Nanjing, China.
Possible postponement of Vietnam leg
Further, there might be another challenge as the Vietnam leg of the Grand Prix might face similar implications, with 15 confirmed cases of the virus as at the time of writing. However, Formula One is saying they will advise on that if it becomes necessary.
The Formula One organization, nonetheless, wished China the best as they go the through the ordeal and say they look forward to racing there in the near future.
