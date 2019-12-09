Forty countries made it a good run at Reggae Marathon

Forty countries made it a good run at Reggae MarathonMonday, December 09, 2019
|
Jamaica’s Henry Thomas won the top prize in the men’s Half Marathon at the 19th staging of the Reggae Marathon in Negril on Sunday (Dec 8).
Germany’s Franziska Fallman won the women’s section while Japanese Daichi Hosada and Rosemund Ponder of Great Britain were first in the men’s and women’s 10K.
Thomas of UCC Steppas won the 5K in 1:12.20 ahead of Kevin Campbell in 1:21.57 and Dale Morgan of MoBay Movers was third with 1:25.54. Hosada clocked 2:37.37 and had Jamaican Gregory McKenzie well back in second with 2:45.36. Third place was Jamaican Winthrope Wellington, with a time of 2:51.00.
British Ponder, the top female marathoner, clocked 3:13.06 to beat Amandao Nadeau of Canada in 3:33.49. In third was Midori Iwata of Japan with 3:40.25. Germany’s Fallman hit the tape at 1:36.17 in the 5K ahead of Elizabeth Mondon of Jamaica in 1:37.23 while Arieta Martin of Jake’s on the South Coast was third with 1:44.51.
Four new countries (Malta, Madagascar, Peru and Macau) were among the 40 countries that participated in the event.
The annual event ended on a high at Negril’s Long Bay Beach Park with runners enjoying performances from Warrior King, Digicel Rising Stars Short Boss and Sherlon Russell in addition to Indie Allen and DJ Steamaz.
