Forum to highlight positive male role models

A Youth of Excellence Empowerment Forum will take place today at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The event is part of activities to mark International Men's Day (IMD) 2021, being observed on November 19, under the theme 'Outstanding Men: Leading by Example'.

The activities are being spearheaded by the Bureau of Gender Affairs, a division within the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, through the Special Service Desk for Men (SSDM).

Speaking at the International Men's Day commemorative church service on Sunday at Family Word and Worship Church in Kingston, head of the SSDM at the Bureau of Gender Affairs, Nashan Miller, said the activities will celebrate and highlight the achievements, efforts and contributions of men and boys to the development of Jamaica.

The events, he noted, will bring to the fore key challenges faced by men and boys, and present an opportunity to examine the policies and measures that are important for them to achieve their full potential as participants in Jamaica's social, cultural and economic development.

He said today's forum will focus on issues such as young men's health, gender relations and equality, and will highlight positive male role models in the society.

“We want to bring positive male figures to be a part of our programme to encourage our young men to choose a life of hope that will encourage us to be nation builders,” Miller said.

Additionally, he said there will be presentations on the topics 'Positive Masculinity'; 'I Have a Purpose' and 'Goal Setting'. There will also be a drama competition, where students from five schools will present pieces depicting the theme 'Leading by Example'.

On International Men's Day on Friday, an event titled 'Men of Distinction Empowerment Forum: the Black-Tie Edition', will take place at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, beginning at 2:00 pm.

Miller said that this event will feature video presentations of four men who are doing outstanding work in the areas of gender, sport, business and community development in Jamaica.

It will also include a panel discussion, involving the four men, who will speak about their challenges and achievements and how they lead by example in their areas of work.

There will also be booth displays by several youth and government entities.

International Men's Day is observed on November 19 annually and serves as a celebration to highlight the positive role of men in society, to their families and communities. Jamaica has been observing IMD since 2012.