Foster care officers want families to also take older children

FOSTER care officers assigned to Kingston and St Andrew are encouraging Jamaicans to also open their homes to older children who stand to benefit from a familial setting.

According to Judine Webb-Brown, one of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency's (CPFSA) top foster care officers, while they regularly assign children to foster parents, it is sometimes difficult to find matches because potential foster parents tend to prefer babies.

“Generally, people believe that when we have a child when they are young, the parent can instill morale values and break the child how they want. They generally believe that bigger children are set in their ways, but that is not true in all cases. We encourage foster parents to look past breaking the child in their own way and providing love and support to that child wherever they are when they take them,” Webb-Brown said.

Further, Webb-Brown said when no one comes forward to foster a child, sometimes they remain in facilities and the case worker oftentimes tries for family reintegration.

“Sometimes it is just parenting skills that the family needs, like how to deal with a stressful situation. With the officer working with the parents, a child may very well be reintegrated with the family and so not all children in facilities will be placed in foster care. Some of them go back home to mommy and daddy, to aunty and uncle and that is kinship care,” she said.

Byrel Smith, the top foster care officer from St Catherine who made 35 placements last year, told the Jamaica Observer that, despite the difficulty in finding placement at times, reigniting the lost dreams of children has been quite fulfilling for her.

“We are able to place them in homes where they can feel loved and amongst a family once more and can freely express themselves. We are basically holding their hands as they go through life. Irrespective of how our children are behaving, it is very important to know that this is the time when they need your help and a hand to hold on to,” Smith said.

Kerry Ann Beckford-Harwood said she exercises a lot of patience when trying to make placements, but she does it because she “would love to see Jamaica become its best through their leadership, input and service”.

“I want them to be extraordinary. I am glad that I am part of that process. I do believe that these children have the potential to grow to be more than what society or some people might see them to be,” Beckford-Harwood said.

Meanwhile, where suitable matches with child and foster parents are not made, the officers continue to train potential parents or they empower minors' biological families to have them reintegrated.

“To be a foster care officer, it takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and you have to have the mindset to ensure you service your clients appropriately and meet their needs where they are. We do home visits, school visits, and we have to ensure the children's medical records are up to date,” Webb-Brown said.

“We have to make sure that whenever it is passport day, we get their documents. If the client needs a Tax Registration Number, we would help them make the application. Sometimes we have to go to the tax office ourselves and get these documents. We go all out in servicing our clients.”

She added that, after assigning children to foster parents or reintegrating them into their own families, the work of the officers does not stop there.

“We do counselling sessions and refer them. If there is an educational challenge we get them assessed and placed in appropriate schools. It takes time. We have to do reports and send them to standing officers for them to approve requests, like additional funds to help with back to school. School just opened and the expense is piling up on some of our foster carers. When they need the help they reach out to us and we do a report and attach other supporting documents to show that the child is in need,” said Webb-Brown.