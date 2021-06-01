Foundations join forces to help children's homes

In celebration of Child Month 2021, the National Baking Company Foundation and the Nestle Foundation have joined forces to make a donation of food, learning, and play items to the Wortley Home for Girls and the Maxfield Park Children's Home.

Under the Child's Month theme 'I Strive to Overcome Adversities with Resilience (ISOAR)', the two foundations partnered to provide food supplies to these homes, and also fundamental learning and development tools to inspire each child to strive academically and physically, despite the dullness of being restricted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Delores Bailey, manager of the Wortley Home for Girls, expressed her appreciation for the donation of learning and play items, especially as the young women were having difficulty coping with COVID-19 restrictions, and the limited physical activities available.

“They still want to be able to enjoy going on the bus, going to school, meeting friends, they're not fully adjusted, but now they have more things to occupy their time. More books to read, art to create, and games to play,” said Bailey as she thanked the foundations for their assistance.

Over the last six years, the National Baking Company Foundation, through its 'Little Leaders Initiative', has committed to the holistic development of young Jamaican children through the provision of crucial tools needed to create quality learning experiences

Before the pandemic the National Baking Company Foundation Little Leaders Initiative, in partnership with the Early Childhood Commission, and other stakeholders, provided support to early childhood institutions and teachers, across the island, with learning kits specifically tailored to enhance math, science and literacy skills.

Lauri-Ann Samuels, executive director, the National Baking Company Foundation, lamented that due to the pandemic a number of institutions have closed and most children are at home full time.

“The foundation has had to pivot to find the most effective way to continue to support our nation's children. Many homes were not equipped for full-time homeschooling and that will be where the learning kits provided will be most needed,” said Samuels

As part of the donation, the Nestle Foundation donated packages of Milo food drink to both homes. And Garfene Grandison, public relations manager, said: “Nutrition, health, and wellness is a great part of the Nestle Foundation's mantra, and it was imperative at a time like this that we granted our support to these children, in an attempt to find ways to stimulate their learning and development to combat the monotony of continuously being at home.”

Like the administrators of the Wortley Girls' Home, the administrators of the Maxfield Park Children's Home were also in search of ways to inspire their children through physical activity.

“What we haven't had is a physical education programme, the balls and cones provided will be very helpful in getting that back up and running. Of course, the learning kits for our babies will help with developing their motor skills,” said general manager of the home, Renae Tuckett Palmer.