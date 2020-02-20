Founder of Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra has died

Neville Jules—founder of the Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra and inventor of the bass—died on Wednesday (Feb 19).

He would have turned 93 in May.

The news of his death was announced on the band’s social media page with the words, “Every year somebody dear, Gives us cause to shed a tear, And mourn for they are gone…#TrinidadAllStars family—it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Neville Jules.”

The band added: “He is the foundation upon which #allstars is built—because of him we can look forward to another 85 years. The Maestro. Big Moustache. Our Captain—this is dedicated to memories. Just for you we coming with real fire this year.”

Jules was regarded as one of the most important and influential figures in the pan world. Born on May 21, 1927, he hails from East Dry River in Port of Spain and has contributed a great deal to the development of pan music in that country.