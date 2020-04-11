Four additional cases push Jamaica’s COVID-19 count to 69

Jamaica now has 69 cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) with the confirmation of four additional infections.

The four new positive COVID-19 cases are:

A 52-year-old male from Manchester, who is a contact of a confirmed case;

A 73-year-old male, from Manchester, who is a contact of a confirmed case;

A 46-year-old female from Manchester, who is a contact of a confirmed case;

A 19-year-old male from Clarendon, who is under investigation

The four new positive cases bring to 31 the number of imported cases, 25 the number of import-related cases and 13 the number of cases under investigation.

The 13 cases under investigation have been traced to six individuals who have no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 prior to testing positive: