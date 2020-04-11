Four additional cases push Jamaica’s COVID-19 count to 69

Four additional cases push Jamaica’s COVID-19 count to 69Saturday, April 11, 2020
|
Jamaica now has 69 cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) with the confirmation of four additional infections.
The four new positive COVID-19 cases are:
- A 52-year-old male from Manchester, who is a contact of a confirmed case;
- A 73-year-old male, from Manchester, who is a contact of a confirmed case;
- A 46-year-old female from Manchester, who is a contact of a confirmed case;
- A 19-year-old male from Clarendon, who is under investigation
The four new positive cases bring to 31 the number of imported cases, 25 the number of import-related cases and 13 the number of cases under investigation.
The 13 cases under investigation have been traced to six individuals who have no history of travel or contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 prior to testing positive:
- One individual from Portland, two of whose contacts have tested positive;
- One from Kingston and St Andrew with five contacts who have tested positive; and
- Four other individuals â€“ one from St Mary, one from Clarendon and two from St Catherine.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy