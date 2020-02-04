Four arrested after homemade firearm seized in Central Village

Four men were taken into police custody on Sunday (Feb 2) following the seizure of a homemade firearm and ammunition during an operation in Central Village, St.Catherine.

Reports are that between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., a joint police/military team conducted an operation in Big Lane in the parish, where the following items were seized:

• Thirty-five parcels of cocaine

• 1 ½ pounds of ganja • One homemade firearm

• Fifty-one 9mm rounds • One 5.56 cartridge

• One 7.62 cartridge • Four men were detained for processing. Their identities are being withheld at this time.

A curfew was imposed on Friday (Jan 31) in the area , where there have been some violent incidents over recent days.