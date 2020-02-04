Four arrested after homemade firearm seized in Central Village

Four arrested after homemade firearm seized in Central VillageTuesday, February 04, 2020
Four men were taken into police custody on Sunday (Feb 2) following the seizure of a homemade firearm and ammunition during an operation in Central Village, St.Catherine.
Reports are that between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., a joint police/military team conducted an operation in Big Lane in the parish, where the following items were seized:
• Thirty-five parcels of cocaine
• 1 ½ pounds of ganja • One homemade firearm
• Fifty-one 9mm rounds • One 5.56 cartridge
• One 7.62 cartridge • Four men were detained for processing. Their identities are being withheld at this time.
A curfew was imposed on Friday (Jan 31) in the area , where there have been some violent incidents over recent days.
