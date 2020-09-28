Four COVID deaths, 153 new cases recorded in Jamaica

Four coronavirus-related

deaths were recorded in Jamaica on Sunday, bringing the total to 93.

It is understood that all four patients had comorbidities. They are: a 73-year-old female from Trelawny; a 92-year-old male from Clarendon; a 57-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; and a 95-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew.

In addition, three deaths are under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 153 new COVID-19 cases in the country with the youngest patient being one month old while the oldest is 96 years old. Jamaica now has recorded 6,170 cases.

A significant number of these cases have been recorded in Kingston and St Andrew which now has 2,339 cases after recording 53 cases on Sunday. There were 32 new cases in St Catherine while St James had 25.

There are now 4,250 active cases with 149 coronavirus patients now in hospital. Twenty-six of these patients are moderately ill while 10 are in critical condition.

Jamaica also recorded 35 recoveries on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,741.