Four deaths, 35 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica

Four deaths, 35 new COVID-19 cases recorded in JamaicaMonday, October 26, 2020
|
Jamaica recorded
35 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday while there were four deaths linked to the
virus.
The additional cases bring Jamaicaâ€™s tally to 8,749. Of the 35 cases, 12 were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew while there were nine in St James.
On an even more sombre note, there were four deaths linked to the virus. Three of the fatalities were recorded in St Catherine. They are a 48-year-old male, a 76-year-old female and an 88-year-old female. The other deceased is a 50-year-old female in St Mary.
Meanwhile, there were 21 recoveries, bringing that total to 4,303. This means that Jamaica now has 4,139 active cases with 121 in hospital. Three of the patients are in critical condition while 21 are moderately ill.
