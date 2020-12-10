Four deaths, 74 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica

Jamaica

recorded four deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the country’s tally to 270.

Three of the deceased are from St Catherine. They are 57, 67 and 73 years old. The other person who died is an 89-year-old male from Westmoreland.

Two fatalities are also under investigation.

Meanwhile, a four-month-old baby was among the 74 additional cases recorded in the country. Jamaica’s count now stands at 11,443.

St Catherine had 15 cases while Kingston and St Andrew had eight. There were 11 cases each in Manchester and St Thomas.

Jamaica now has 3,497 active cases with 83 people in hospital. Nine patients are in critical condition while 24 are moderately ill.

The country also recorded 132 recoveries, increasing that number to 7,522.