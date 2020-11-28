Four flee quarantine facility after illegally arriving in St Lucia

Four flee quarantine facility after illegally arriving in St LuciaSaturday, November 28, 2020
Four men who arrived in St Lucia from Martinique are on the run after escaping from a state-run COVID-19 quarantine facility in the countryâ€™s capital, Castries, on Friday (November 27).
Reports are that the men arrived in the island illegally after police intercepted two vessels arriving from the French overseas territory.
It is understood that the men were nabbed and taken to a quarantine facility and their vessels seized.
The police further noted that all four men are in their early 20s.
