Four Hondurans, two Jamaicans nabbed in drug bust at sea

Four Hondurans, two Jamaicans nabbed in drug bust at seaThursday, January 30, 2020
Four Hondurans and three Jamaicans were taken into custody on Tuesday (Jan 28) when the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard intercepted a vessel off the coast of Negril in Westmoreland.
Reports are that about 12:50 a.m., the JDF coastguard intercepted a vessel with seven men aboard.
The vessel was searched and 40 pounds of ganja and one kilogram of cocaine was found.
All seven men were subsequently arrested
