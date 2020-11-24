Four Jamaicans die from COVID-19, 79 new cases recorded

Four Jamaicans die from COVID-19, 79 new cases recordedTuesday, November 24, 2020
|
Jamaica
recorded four deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the tally to 243.
The deceased are a 59-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; an 89-year-old male from St James; a 95-year-old male from Trelawny; and a 77-year-old female from Westmoreland.
Two of the deaths (that of the 95-year-old and the 77-year-old) were previously under investigation.
There was also one coincidental death.
Meanwhile, 79 additional coronavirus cases were recorded, bringing the count to 10,422.
St Ann had 14 cases while there were 12 in St Catherine and 11 in Kingston and St Andrew. St James and Portland followed with 10 and nine cases, respectively.
Jamaica now has 4,465 active cases with 79 people in hospital. Of that number, 14 are in critical condition while 12 are moderately ill.
On a more positive note, 54 recoveries were recorded, increasing that number to 5,572.
