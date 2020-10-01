Four Jamaicans over 65 years old die from COVID-19; 73 new cases recorded

Jamaica

continues to lose more elderly people to COVID-19, as four more persons over 65

years old have died from the virus.

The additional deaths were recorded on Wednesday. This means that 111 people have now died from coronavirus in Jamaica.

The deceased are a 70-year-old female from St Catherine; a 75-year-old male from St Elizabeth; a 69-year-old male from Westmoreland; and a 74-year-old female from St Catherine.

There is also one death under investigation.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally to 6,555. The patients are between three and 87 years old.

Kingston and St Andrew continues to record the most cases with 40 reported on Wednesday, while St James follows with 13.