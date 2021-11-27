Four killed in St Mary crash

Four killed in St Mary crashSaturday, November 27, 2021
|
Four persons were killed in a motor vehicle collision on the Wilderness Main Road in Oracabessa, St Mary on Friday.
The deceased have been identified as 33-year-old Phillip Walker of Pompano Bay, in the parish; 17-year-old Andrew Phillips of Wentworth, Port Maria; Artego Baptiste, and a lone female identified as Marsha Simpson.Reports are that around 9:30 pm, a blue Toyota Corolla driven by Walker was in the process of overtaking another vehicle when it collided with a white Toyota Axio being driven by Baptiste.
Walker and Phillips, who were travelling together, reportedly died on the spot.
The police were summoned to the scene and transported the occupants of the vehicles to hospital.
Baptiste and Simpson were pronounced dead on arrival.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy