Fourth J’can police officer questioned in connection with US drug ring

A fourth Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officer is

being questioned in connection with an incident in which three of her

colleagues were arrested in the United States.

Late Wednesday evening, the Jamaica Constabulary Force in a release confirmed that three of their members were arrested in the United States on drug-related charges.

The fourth officer, who returned to Jamaica Tuesday, is said to be undergoing interrogation as it believed that she was involved in a drug ring which resulted in three of her colleagues being held in the US.

According to the JCF, the officers’ arrests were as a result of information sharing between the local law enforcement and their US counterparts.

“The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is confirming that following ongoing investigations and intelligence sharing between the JCF and its United States counterparts, three Jamaican Police Officers- two males and one female, were arrested and charged for narcotics related offences,” read a release from the JCF.

Two of the officers, said to be a married couple, were arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina while the third was apprehended in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to a BUZZ source, one officer had been flagged by an airport security officer after he was said to be acting strangely.

All four officers are residents of St James.