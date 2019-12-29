France issues travel advisory on Haiti

The government of France has issued an advisory to citizens planning to travel to Haiti, imploring they postpone trips to the Caribbean nation.

French nationals already in Haiti have also been warned to be very careful.

While some have understood the reason for the advisory, several social media users have slammed the European nation for a one-sided view against Haiti – as France is gripped by unrest itself.

France…? Like… France-France? They're saying somewhere is too dangerous to visit? This same France? — Indiscriminate Cloud (@gillie_cee) https://t.co/TwtKKGrRj6 pic.twitter.com/UI3I0m46aWDecember 29, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron last week called on transport unions to suspend strikes over pension reform during the Christmas holidays to avoid travel disruption – but his appeal fell on deaf ears, and the industrial action has now entered its 23rd day – taking it past the 22-day strike of 1995 in protest against welfare cutbacks.

France’s advisory also features a map outlining the areas (in red) not recommended for travellers.

The capital Port-Au-Prince, as well as major-city Gonaïves, are besieged by widespread unrest and violent demonstrations.

Protests, tire burning, and road blockages are frequent as well as unpredictable, with emergency services severely overburdened as more than 40 people have been killed and dozens injured since September.

The United States raised its own travel advisory to level four since August, calling the situation in Haiti extremely dangerous.