France tops 1 million COVID-19 cases

France tops 1 million COVID-19 casesFriday, October 23, 2020
France became the latest nation to confirm more than one million coronavirus cases today.
The nation was among those worst-hit when the pandemic first struck, and now has the unwanted distinction of being the second nation in Western Europe, following Spain, to hit the milestone.
French officials say the nation now has at least 1,041,075 cases, including 42,032 recorded over the past day.
French President Emmanuel Macron said “the epidemic is very strongly accelerating,” even as 11,000 new hospitalisations were seen in the past week.
An overnight curfew in eight urban areas, and other measures, have been implemented for the next sext weeks to help curb the virus spread.
There have been more than 34,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the nation.
