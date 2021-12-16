Free COVID self-testing kits coming

THE public will soon have access to self-administered COVID-19 test kits as the Ministry of Health is in the process of importing 150,000 of the devices to be made available free of cost.

Health and Wellness Minister Christopher Tufton made the announcement yesterday at a virtual media briefing.“That process is taking place as we speak in terms of determining the kits and ensuring that the choice is supported by appropriate documentation. The intention is that once these kits are imported [the ministry will] engage in discussions with critical stakeholders to determine the best approach to distribute and use these kits,” Dr Tufton said.He pointed out that the margin of error for these types of kits are significantly wider than the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and results are heavily dependent on how they are administered. He cautioned, “In engaging in self-testing it is important to note that persons who suspect that they have COVID should see a doctor for further assessment and not solely depend on the results of these kits. Get the appropriate level of advice and take the necessary precaution.”

Additionally, the health ministry is now assessing applications from three private entities to import self-administered kits. “The process around testing is evolving and there are tests that have become available on the market and approved by the critical regulatory agencies — whether it is WHO (World Health Organization) or the FDA [US Food and Drug Administration] in the US — which are now being utilised in those markets. We have taken a critical look at these new tests and we are now in a position to say, with an appropriate level of advice and caution, that we would like to encourage the use of self-administered home test kits in a particular context, along with particular protocols,” the minister said. Once the entities satisfy the requirements, the permit process will be fast-tracked to allow them to import the devices, he added.In the meantime, Dr Tufton advised that there are now 1.1835 million doses of a variety of COVID-19 vaccines now in stock to fully vaccinate an additional 625,000 more Jamaicans.

He stressed that there is now no excuse to be unvaccinated.The Government has received 200,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccines from the United States Government, and has in stock 386,100 AstraZeneca vaccines; 130,635 Johnson & Johnson; and 198,470 doses of Sinopharm vaccines.According to ministry figures, 544,884 Jamaicans are now fully immunised against COVID-19, and a total of 1,171,553 doses of vaccines have been administered.

As of yesterday the country recorded a cumulative 91,868 cases of COVID-19 and 2,432 deaths since March 2020. Twenty-five new cases and three additional deaths were recorded up to yesterday, and 239 people hospitalised.