Free Likkle Cupboard builds donation box in Rae Town

It's the season for giving and Free Likkle Cupboard's founder De-Andrea Jackson decided to build a donation cupboard in Rae Town, Kingston, just in time for the Christmas season.

According to the organisers, the cupboard is stocked with stationery and craft items as it aligns with Kingston Creative's focus on creativity, since Kingston Creative is a major sponsor of the project.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on us all, but vulnerable communities have been affected the most. And as such, we decided to start a free cupboard movement in Jamaica to try and help people in need, and to inspire other Jamaicans to give back in a non-traditional way,” Jackson told the Jamaica Observer.

Noting that the cupboards cost nearly $30,000 to be built, Jackson said she is very thankful for donations of lumber for the project.

“The feedback has been mostly positive. People are starting to understand how it works. We do have some greedy persons, but we do not know those persons' situations and won't allow that to deter us from creating more cupboards.”

Art district manager and partner from Kingston Creative, Katherine Johnson, said Rae Town was chosen not only because of the vulnerability of the community, but also since they are familiar with the location.

“The cupboard is located at the community football field. Though Water Lane was of particular interest initially for its central and visible location, Rae Town ended up being the perfect location as Kingston Creative has a relationship there, having done two murals in the community previously. Hopefully, Rae Town is just the start of many more cupboards to come in other downtown [Kingston] communities,” Johnson told the Observer.

“Community representatives and members have expressed gratitude towards the project, and already have asked when the next one will be installed. The community benefits from this, not only from receiving the items in the cupboard but hopefully as an opportunity for them to demonstrate sharing and consideration,” said Johnson.

Johnson also said that in order for members of the community to access donations, they can simply “take freely from the cupboard as they need.”

“It is never locked. It is hoped that persons from neighbouring communities will also feel free to access it,” she added.

At the same time, she pointed out that “individuals and organisations can make donations by stopping by the various locations and stocking it with relevant items that they have purchased. The project sponsors will also have the cupboard frequently restocked.”

Project coordinator and a partner with Operation Help the People (OHTP) Krysann Reid said, “Our team was ecstatic about the movement which ultimately aligns with our core values of the organisation. With an opportunity like this we could not say no. Our projects are usually centred around beautification, renovation, environmental sustainability and education. This is our way to showcase acts of kindness one community at a time.”

She added: “Our team had donated paints from Sherwin Williams Limited who has assisted in making this happen.”

Interested persons can also donate to the project by visiting their social media pages @Ohtpcare on both Instagram and Facebook, or through their e-mail address: operationhelpthepeople@gmail.com, as well as visiting the Free Likkle Cupbard's Instagram page @thefreelikklecupboard for other ways to give back.