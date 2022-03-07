Free online lessons for 10,000 students as One on One partners with Ministry of Education and Youth

ONLINE educational service provider One on One Educational Services has partnered with the Ministry of Education and Youth (MoEY) to provide some 10,000 high school students with free online extra lessons via its OneX personalised learning platform.

“Through this partnership with the MoEY, students from grades seven to eleven can have access to a wide range of educational materials on our OneX platform, helping them to bridge the gap in their educational journey, especially due to the significant learning loss over the past couple of years due to the pandemic,” said Ricardo Allen, president and CEO of One on One.

According to Allen, on the OneX platform students will have access to daily live online extra lessons in key subject areas such as math, English, science and social studies. The first 10,000 students to register via onex.co/moe will have access to on-demand content, inclusive of video courses in all subjects, 10 years of past papers and over 40,000 Q&As. Students will also have the opportunity to participate in Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) past paper review sessions.

Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams said the collaboration with One on One was among a number of initiatives the ministry has undertaken to provide support to students who have experienced learning loss during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The OneX learning platform presents a prime opportunity for students to take advantage of additional learning resources to complement their studies, and ensure they get back on track with their education,” Williams said.

Registration for the MoEY extra lessons programme is now open and will close once the 10,000 mark is reached. Classes began on February 28 and students will have access to the free online content until June 24, 2022. Interested students and/or parents should visit the website onex.co/moe to sign up.

Since the start of the year, more schools have resumed face-to-face classes and full resumption will begin after the mid-term break, which the minister said should have a positive effect on the academic progress of students at varying levels of the education system.

Allen further supported the minister's points, noting that online learning is an “excellent complement” that can aid as well as enhance face-to-face learning.

“With online learning, the resources are endless, and on OneX there is an extensive reservoir of resources to support students at all levels of learning.”

“It will take work and collaborative partnerships with private and public sector stakeholders working together to be able to chip away at the huge learning loss brought on by the pandemic,” Allen said.

He added that One on One is playing its part in helping to reverse some of the damage done and is confident that through the e-learning systems and personalised learning solutions, there will be a positive impact on the learning process.