Free Super Bowl tickets for 7,500 healthcare workers

The NFL will give 7,500 healthcare workers

will be given free tickets to the Super Bowl next month.

The workers, all of whom have received a coronavirus vaccination shot, will be able to attend the February 11 game in Tampa, Florida where only 14,500 fans will join them in the stadium which seats about 66,000 people.

NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, today said most of the healthcare workers who receive the tickets will come from come from the Tampa Bay area and central Florida. However, he added that all 32 teams in the league will be allowed to select workers from their cities to attend.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” Goodell said. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes,” he said.

The two teams to meet in the Super Bowl will be known soon as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Green Bay Packers and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills.