Freelancers getting a boost from The Hive

Having successfully launched last year, Ingenuity Technologies is reporting that its freelancing website, The Hive, has already grown beyond expectations creating a community of more than 10,000 across the Caribbean, India and the United States.

The Hive is the Caribbean's first freelancer jobs marketplace where freelancers, entrepreneurs and agencies are paired with employers globally.

With the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and its negative impact on work and business, The Hive enables the progress of local professionals and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) through digital inclusion in partnership with the Flow Foundation.

“In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, many people have lost their full-time jobs, MSMEs have seen a reduction in work opportunities and freelancers may be seeking new job opportunities as traditional sources may have dried up. We're excited to help through our partnership with The Hive,” stated Stephen Price, chairman of the Flow Foundation and general manager at Flow Jamaica.

“We're pleased that the website's technology-driven approach has created faster and easier ways for local freelancers, MSMEs and out-of-work professionals to get short-term jobs and bolster their income,” added Price.

Local freelancers are also singing the praises of The Hive as they are now able to advertise their services, choose projects when approached by businesses, or opt to apply to support advertised projects. Currently, some of the best and brightest freelancers from across the world are on the platform.

“The Hive freelancing has been excellent for finding and bidding on projects, whatever the field or role so that I can increase my earning potential. It's user-friendly and facilitates a space for me to maintain communication with the 'employer' for the duration of the project. Using the website, I have already found two projects and I am working on my third,” shared Gairey Powell, managing director of Landscaper.com.

The Hive is the brainchild of Melarka Williams, CEO and founder of Ingenuity Technologies, which is a global, digital transformation and software engineering firm, with its regional headquarters in Kingston.

Ingenuity Technologies provides micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises with technology solutions and tools needed for them to increase their operational efficiency and productivity.

“The Hive will become the most effective path to digital skills development within the Caribbean and an ecosystem for organisations, agencies, academic institutions and businesses to partner with us as we jointly work to bridge the skills divide within Jamaica and the wider Caribbean,” said Williams.

Some of the largest and most innovative companies in the Caribbean and North America are utilising the platform to hire for short-term and permanent opportunities.

The site's highest demand is for tech experts ranging from information technology business analysts, to technology project leads.

To support users in making the best business match, the website incorporates user-led performance ratings and statistics on freelancers, agents and employers to provide a track record of work.