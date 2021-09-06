French footballer Jean-Pierre Adams dies after 39 years in coma

Jean-Pierre Adams, a former France professional footballer who has been in a coma for 39 years has died. He was 73-years-old. Adams was pronounced dead on Monday at the Nimes University Hospital.

Adams fell into a coma in 1982 after he was accidentally given a near-fatal dose of anaesthetic before a routine knee operation, which caused brain damage.

His death was confirmed by his former clubs; Paris St-Germain and Nîmes.

The Senegalese defender won 22 caps for Les Bleus in the 1970s. Along with Marius Tresor, Adams formed what was known as ‘the Black Guard’. He played for Nîmes from 1970-73 and for PSG from 1977-79 after joining from Nice.

Since the accident, Adams has been cared for by his wife, Bernadette.