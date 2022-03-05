Friendly fire

THE Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is still trying to determine circumstances behind the shooting of a policeman by his colleague at Vale Royal, St Andrew, on Monday.

The injured policeman, who is assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, was shot in the upper body and is currently undergoing treatment at hospital.

Assistant commissioner at INDECOM Hamish Campbell told the Jamaica Observer that there are still outstanding elements of the case, which includes an account from the injured policeman, whose name is being withheld.

“The inquiry is still ongoing, there are a number of matters to be resolved and ascertain precisely what happened and inquiries remain. There was no eye witnesses to an event at that time in the morning and there doesn't appear to be any CCTV cameras which can assist in the investigation,” Campbell said during an interview on Thursday.

“I think it is too early to say what we can expect. We will follow the same procedures as we do for all the investigations and where a police officer acknowledges that he fired his deadly weapon, that firing has to be in accordance with the law, proportionality, necessity and reasonableness. So we will listen to the account of the concerned officer and then we listen to the injured person who happens to be an officer as well.

“We will make a determination once we have all the facts and understanding of the scene and analysis and their full accounts,” added Campbell.

He said the policeman who did the shooting is assigned to the Protective Services Division.

According to Campbell, the information received by his office about the shooting incident that occurred some time after 2:00 am indicated that, “The police officer on duty at the gate had become involved in an incident where he shot another man, he reported had been found on the grounds of Vale Royal”.

He also noted that the weapons from the injured policeman and the accused cop, who fired a single shot, have been taken for examination.

“With respect to all incidents of police officers firing their deadly weapons is serious. In this case, this officer has been seriously injured and such injuries can always turn out to be fatal but that's not the case in this circumstance. But it is a serious matter and officers have to justify the shooting of their weapons,” said Campbell.