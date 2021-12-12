From inner city to JDF: A story of excellence

Ten years ago, Miguel Gordon, then an 18-year-old youth from the volatile community of Tawes Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine, was at the right place at the right time resulting in significant life changes.

It was in 2012 that the Youth for Development Network (YFDN), through one of its community interventions, held a series of entrepreneurship workshops under the auspices of the Jamaica Social Investment Fund's (JSIF) alternative livelihood project component. Gordon was a participant in the programme and it had a profound impact on him.

“YFDN is the greatest outreach programme I have ever come across as an individual. Despite growing up in a good home but in a volatile community I was at an intersection, as I was uncertain how to go about life. However, through this programme, I was able to make the right choices which have made me the man I am today,” said Gordon.

The workshops executed by the YFDN, under the theme 'From Hustler to CEO', attracted youth from marginalised communities and exposed them to a range of 'grass roots' start-up companies and entrepreneurs, business plan writing sessions coupled with ongoing personal development training. Eight youth obtained start-up capital to enhance and support their business ideas and ventures.

“I was so fortunate to be one of those selected among the eight and with the YFDN grant, in 2014, I was able to start a small project, an Internet gaming and entertainment shop, Just Real Enterprise (JRE), in my home community of Tawes Meadows, Spanish Town.”

To Gordon's credit, seven years later, JRE is still in operation and has since upgraded to a liquor and entertainment store formally registered in March 2021. “I stand tall behind my brand Just Real Enterprise. My aim is to be the number one wholesaler and retailer in Spanish Town, and one of the greatest entertainment influencers in Jamaica and the Caribbean. The YFDN introduction in my life has been immense and it continues to this day.”

Now, celebrating its 10th anniversary, the YFDN is proud of the achievements of alumni like Miguel Gordon as his success has brought to life the real mission of the network.

“When we see how youths like Miguel and others have experienced these life-changing moments because of our interventions, it activates the bright hope that we have in the youth of Jamaica, regardless of their difficulties and circumstances. Our aim is to continue to be a beacon of hope among these youngsters to energise their ambitions and to point them in a direction of self-sufficiency and economic independence,” said Andre Wilson, YFDN founder.

And, it is not only as an entrepreneur that Gordon has reaped success. He has also embraced lifelong learning and new experiences by becoming a valued member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF). With the help of the YFDN's education component, he was able to return to school, and completed the necessary qualifications required for acceptance in the JDF. Today, at age 26, Gordon is a valued member of the JDF, currently serving as lance corporal and is now completing a course to upgrade his rank.

“My journey in serving the JDF is like a tradition. I'm a people person and I enjoy helping out my fellow Jamaicans in all situations. I wanted to become a soldier because my father was a serving member before I was born and like any other young man I wanted to follow in my dad's footsteps to make a difference in the lives of people. Despite the vigorous training, I was able to pull through because my aim was to make my family and the people of my community proud. I also believe that the YFDN's impact on my life when I was just 18 fuelled that desire in me to become a success in all that I do.”

Gordon is enthused at what the future holds for him and he wants to use his platform of business and success in the JDF to reach out to others.

“My advice to inner-city youth is that 'life out deh fi live'. The community you're from doesn't define the person you are. Only a punk or weakling will fall victim to the system and not help his/her family to succeed. I want to challenge every inner-city youth to stop looking at where you are and focus on where you want to be. You have no other choice than to be great. The greatest challenge in life is discovering who you are. The second greatest is being happy with what you find. You will have a chance to inspire someone. I urge you not to miss that opportunity. That's what I did, and I am reaping the benefits now. Let us dare to dream,” Gordon said.