From Paris with love — Bastille Day with a difference

From Paris with love — Bastille Day with a differenceMonday, July 12, 2021
The French overseas missions are finding novel ways of celebrating their National Day— Bastille Day this Wednesday — because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But the beneficiary of this will be the Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston.
French Ambassador to Kingston Denys Wibaux chose the Caribbean's largest children's hospital for a day of entertainment and a treat for the young patients, beginning at 10:30 am. The embassy will also offer material for the Learning Centre located at the hospital.
“The aim is to gift each child with educational toys and French edible goodies. The treat will also feature a puppet show by Pierre Lemiere, with assistance from students from the Edna Manley College of the Visual Arts,” the embassy said,
Bastille Day is a holiday celebrating the storming of the Bastille, a military fortress and prison, on July 14, 1789, in a violent uprising that helped usher in the French Revolution during the reign of King Louis XVI and his queen, Marie Antoinette.
