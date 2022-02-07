From rat-infested junk cars to a roof over his head

After almost 10 years of living in rusty, rat-infested junk cars in a section of Arnett Gardens, St Andrew, known as Mexico, 60-year-old deaf mute Patrick Duncan now has his own house, thanks to good Samaritans Claude “Big Stone” Sinclair, Shawn of the Rudolph Prendergast Foundation, and other Jamaicans who raised funds to help him.

While Duncan's benefactors are still in the process of equipping the house with a toilet, kitchen and bed, it was clear from the broad smile on his face last week that he is happy.

For now, Duncan has set up a makeshift bed inside the house and his benefactors are appealing for additional help to transform the space into a comfortable home for Duncan.