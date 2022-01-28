From Tivoli Gardens to Times Square

Movado “Snowest” Thomas is designing his way into the life he's always dreamed of. Last August the Tivoli Gardens native was moved to tears when he saw his summer collection on a billboard in New York's iconic Times Square. It has been only one year since the launch of his clothing company, Established Lux, in the United States.

“When I saw that I was on the billboard in Times Square modelling the men's wear that I created, I just had to sit in my car for a little bit, and started crying. I just couldn't believe that me, a guy from the inner city of Jamaica, was being viewed by thousands of people in Times Square,” said Thomas.

Established Lux was a long time coming. From as a long as Thomas can remember he has had a keen interest in fashion and dreamt of making his mark in the industry.

“Being in Jamaica I always [had dreams of bigger things]. I used to be into TV a lot and I [would] see the high fashion and used to just dream to be there one day. I knew I wanted to be something; not just another number. I wanted to be something great. I didn't know how it was going to happen but I was so driven,” Thomas told the Jamaica Observer.

His mother Tamara Williams' penchant for making bold fashion statements helped fuel his passion.

“I was raised in fashion. My mom was big on fashion and her love for it really influenced me. Growing up she was that person who was always into dressing and expensive clothes and she always made sure I had nice things as well,” Thomas recalled. “I always dressed and looked different, from I was a kid. And as I got older and was able to dress myself I realised that fashion is something I'm really into.”

Then in 2017, he made his first major step towards his goal. He moved to New York, every budding fashionista's dream.

But things did not go quite as planned.

“It was scary because I was in a new place, not being able to work because I didn't migrate the correct way. Trying to survive, I got involved in some illegal activities and got arrested a few times. The last time I was arrested I said, 'I can't be doing this anymore'. I was hurting my mom and the people that love me,” he shared. “So I changed my life and decided to just focus on making better of my life and apply myself.”

By January 2021 he was on the right track.

He designed a dress called the Sueno Muneca. It was named after American rapper Dream Doll (the English translation of the dress's name) who first wore it. That exposure saw Thomas getting hundreds of orders within a week.

“I designed my first product from inside my bedroom. This was the first time I ever designed something. The dress was very appealing and I said, 'I'm gonna put this out [on social media]'. One day I saw that American rapper Dream Doll commented under the post of the dress and I was like, 'She must like this'. I gave her one, she wore it and tagged my business page,” he told the Observer.

It was surreal, and his sense of accomplishment unmatched, recalled Thomas of the life-changing moment.

“I could feel the tears coming because it started to feel like things were happening now. After she posted, orders started coming in. It got to a point where I had so much orders, I had to drive to my friend's house for him to help me. I now have bigger workforce and, trust me, I have just been growing,” said the elated Jamaican.

Numerous Instagram models now flaunt his designs, boosting his online presence and credibility.

“People in the influencer world kept on wearing my clothing. It was everywhere, and I also see people started to replicate my design and I was like, 'Yes I'm doing something right!'” he said.

Even his mother, the family's original fashionista, is impressed.

“My mother is even calling to ask where I know these people from when she see the celebrity wearing my stuff. She is just so proud of me and it feels good,” Thomas added.

Consistency and exclusivity, he said, are the keys to his success. He hopes other Jamaicans will be inspired by what he has achieved.

“I used to [think] that I would only see as far as the TV. But the world is at our fingertips, it's just for us to believe. Good things do come from where I'm from, we are very talented and we can win,” declared Thomas.