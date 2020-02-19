Frustrated police take to the streets in Haiti

Incensed Haitian police officers took to the streets on Monday (Feb. 17) over poor pay and miserable working conditions.

The US-backed and United Nations-trained Haiti police force is reportedly illegally firing their weapons in the air, vandalising government property and setting fire to viewing stands â€“ ahead of the three-day Pre-Lenten Carnival celebrations slated to place this weekend.

According to a report from the Miami Herald, their anger escalated on Monday after the national police officers, attired in red t-shirts and their faces covered, marched through Port-au-Prince streets calling for their right to be unionised and highlighting other grouses.

â€” Madame Boukman â€“ Justice 4 Haiti Ÿ‡­Ÿ‡¹ (@madanboukman) #Haiti Police Revolt: Police and civilians set fire to every carnival/mardi gras stand as the criminal puppet government plans to spend millions on festivities. In the background, they're cursing and mocking the president, and saying they're ready to set fire up his ass. pic.twitter.com/zgxYa9CNphFebruary 18, 2020

Jean-Michel Lapin, acting Prime Minister of Haiti has since come out in strong condemnation of Mondayâ€™s violence, calling on police to respect the public order and protect the institution.

Â â€œThese barbaric acts, illegal, unacceptable and unworthy of the police, remind us of the indiscriminate violence of extremists and terrorists who are hiding behind the demandsÂ to sow disorder and chaos,â€ he said in a press statement Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 18).