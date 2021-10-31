Frustration, as purchasers seek refund of deposits in World Homes project

PRESSURE is mounting on World Homes Jamaica Limited to deliver the remaining houses in Phases Two to Five of Foreshore Estates, which were slated to be completed in 2019.

The delay in completion has angered purchasers, two of whom are demanding that their deposits be fully refunded.

One purchaser, Nakay Ottey, told the Jamaica Observer that he made a down payment on a property in 2018 with World Homes Limited for a quad in Delacree Pen, Foreshore Estate. Ottey said he was told the property would be ready for occupancy by 2019, but in the past few years the company has failed to deliver and has been lacking in communication.

“The Government of Jamaica, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, break ground with them in 2018 for the new development. I made a down payment and also paid the closing cost to them,” he said.

At the April 2018 ground-breaking ceremony, Holness said the collaboration between World Homes and the National Housing Trust was indicative of his Government's efforts, through its developers' initiative programme, to deal with the risk issues that face developers of low-income or “affordable” housing projects.

The prime minister said that the Government expects this programme to produce “high-quality” houses at an affordable price, and people who want to own units would do so solely through the NHT.

The Foreshore Estate development was touted as a gated community with social amenities including children's playgrounds, costing between $1.4 million for starter units and $5.35 million for two bedrooms, which would be accessible via the own-a-home loans offered by the NHT.

Receipts seen by the Sunday Observer show that on October 12, 2018 Ottey paid a deposit of $287, 500 to World Homes for Lot 169, Phase 2, Foreshore Estate. On November 9, 2018, he paid the full closing cost of $287, 200.

He said since then, communication has been sparse and when he does hear from the company, it is merely excuses and baseless promises.

“I work overseas and when I tired getting in contact with them, they told me there were delays. COVID started 2020 and they used that as an excuse. I call and don't get through, I e-mail and they answer on WhatsApp when they feel like. They also keep moving locations,” he said.

In 2020 Ottey received a letter dated September 28, 2020 saying there were issues with construction financing from NHT but the problems were rectified and the units in Phase 2 were 80 to 95 per cent complete.

The letter signed by William Lai, president and CEO of World Homes Jamaica Limited, read:

“This letter represents your monthly update. The construction of the project has been delayed due to some issues with the construction financing from NHT. We have since adjusted the problem of our loan agreement and rectified the terms with NHT and will be resuming construction shortly.

“The 30 houses in Phase 2 are already 80 per cent to 95 per cent completed. Six duplex units are 95 per cent complete. Four duplex units are 85 per cent complete and the quad units are 80 per cent complete. Most of the units have trowel-on applied to the exterior and the roofs installed. Next to be installed are the remaining windows for the quad units and the interior fixtures.

“The contractor has completed installing all the water lines and pressure testing in Phase 2. When construction resumes, the contractor will complete the sidewalks and kerbs, then asphalt the roadway. The JPS power lines are being installed over the next two to three. The bridge over the gully between Phase 1 and 5 has been completed and residents will soon be able to access the community from Phase 5 via Spanish Town Road, where we install a new guardhouse and close off the gate at Phase 1.

“We are committed to completion of your new home at Foreshore Estate as quickly as possible and appreciate your patience due to the delays, which have been out of the developer's control.”

Over one year later Ottey has still not received the keys to his Phase 2 home. He said he requested a refund and filled out the requisite form on January 11, 2021. He said he was told to expect a cheque in 30 days. To date he has not received the cheque.

The last communication Ottey received was dated October 4, 2021. That letter was addressed to the NHT saying Ottey no longer wished to complete the purchase of the unit, and has requested a refund of deposits paid and cancellation of sales agreement previously signed.

Ottey said the whole thing has frustrated him and he just wants to sever ties with World Homes.

“They were to deliver the house in 2019 and I should've look at it and NHT send over the balance. They moved from Trinidad Terrace to PanJam building and they say you can only meet them by appointment but you can't set an appointment if they are not responding now, can you? When you got to the PanJam building the receptionist doesn't want to tell you where the offices are. I even visited the development. The first time, no one was there. Second time, I was prevented from going on because construction was taking place. My cousin went and he sent me videos. Only Phase 1 is completed. They gave an e-mail address and I sent e-mails. The only consistent communication I have is with NHT. NHT has called me and checked up and they have told me what I need to do to cancel the sale. They have told me what to do and I have done so,” he said.

Ottey said he has even hired an attorney who has tried to resolve the matter, but to no avail.

Ottey added: “Right now I want my refund. Mi no badda wah no house. I sent in my request for my refund. Just write up mi cheque gi mi, let mi collect mi cheque and then mi done. No business wid dem — cut them off, period. I also want them to send the letter to NHT relieving them of the undertaking. Once we get that out of the way and everybody get back them money, it's over. We leave dem alone and dem do whatever dem waa do. Apparently this is never going to be completed no time soon, based on how dem handling the situation.”

Meanwhile another purchaser, Lamar Lewis, said he deposited $287,500 by cheque on a property at Foreshore Estate, to World Homes Jamaica for a studio unit in Phase 5 that he was told would be completed in August 2019.

Lewis told the Sunday Observer that, like Ottey, numerous phone calls to the number on the website have gone unanswered. He too made a request for a refund in January 2021 and was told he would receive a cheque in 30 days. He said he has visited the offices and there was no one to talk to.

“I have gone there on numerous occasions and can't get through to anyone. I even went to the location myself and is only Phase 1 completed. I was to get a house in Phase 5. I was told June 2019, then they said August 2019, we haven't heard nothing since then. I was told the refund would be ready in 30 days and is from January I request it. I wanted the property because I have my family – my wife and five-year-old son. This is unprofessional. I am not hearing from them and I just want back my money. I am no longer interested in the property. I just want back my money,” Lewis said.

Subsequent calls to World Homes Jamaica Limited by the Sunday Observer went unanswered.

Damian Wilson, marketing manager and public relations officer at the Real Estate Board, said with regards to World Homes Jamaica, the company is registered with the Real Estate Board (REB).

Wilson said REB has received two complaints in the past against World Homes Jamaica — one was closed and the other remains open. Wilson said REB could not speak to the specifics of either case.

Regarding the grouses being experienced by Ottey and Lewis, Wilson recommend that the two potential complainants make a formal complaint with the Real Estate Board.

He advised that they complete the form found at https://reb.gov.jm/dashboard//download.php?f_name=170421032DJ.pdf and deliver it to 24 Trafalgar Road or email it to rhdsupport@reb.gov.jm or info@reb.gov.jm.

Wilson added that recourse is completely dependent on the findings of REB investigations but assured the Sunday Observer that any and all complaints are treated seriously and therefore fully investigated. He encouraged the men to provide as much information as possible, including copies of receipts and a copy of the sales agreement.

Last week, Ottey and Lewis filed complaints against World Homes with the REB.