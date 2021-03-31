Fugitive mobster tracked through cooking videos, nabbed in the Caribbean

Marc Feren Claude Biart, an Italian Mafia fugitive, has been caught by the Police in the small town of Boca Chica in the Dominican Republic. Fifty-three year old Biart, who was on the run for close to seven years, was arrested on March 24, 2021.

Police are crediting a series of YouTube cooking videos with helping to track down Biart. It is understood that he first arrived in Central America but later migrated to the Dominican Republic, where he and his wife began posting videos teaching others how to make Italian cuisine.

While never actually appearing on camera, police were able to recognise Biart through his tattoos. Biart fled Italy in 2014, after he was to be arrested for trafficking cocaine in the Netherlands on behalf of the Cacciola Clan of the ‘Ndrangheta Mafia.

A second ‘Ndrangheta mobster was arrested in Portugal on Monday. Francesco Pelle, who is described as one of the most dangerous Italian fugitives, was tracked to a clinic in Lisbon where he was being treated for COVID-19.

The ‘Ndrangheta is considered by prosecutors to be the most powerful Mafia group in Italy.