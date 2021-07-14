Fugitive who escaped lock up in St Lucia captured in Jamaica

Fugitive who escaped lock up in St Lucia captured in JamaicaWednesday, July 14, 2021
|
During a police operation on Sunday (June 11) officers in Jamaica captured a fugitive that escaped from lock-up in St Lucia in October 2020.
Orville Pernelle, a Jamaican national, was nabbed in the parish of Portland, and is to be extradited to St Lucia where he is to answer to a murder charge.
Saint Lucian Police have said that they have submitted some documents to the Jamaican authorities and are awaiting the necessary paperwork for extradition.
Pernelle was incarcerated at the Babonneau Police Station along with four other inmates when he managed to escape in October, 2020.
Pernelle had been charged for the murder of Cleus Alfred of Ravine Macock at Trouya on August 25, 2020.
Alfredâ€™s body was discovered in a pool of blood on the road at Trouya after residents reported hearing the sound of gunshots .
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy