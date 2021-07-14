Fugitive who escaped lock up in St Lucia captured in Jamaica

During a police operation on Sunday (June 11) officers in Jamaica captured a fugitive that escaped from lock-up in St Lucia in October 2020.

Orville Pernelle, a Jamaican national, was nabbed in the parish of Portland, and is to be extradited to St Lucia where he is to answer to a murder charge.

Saint Lucian Police have said that they have submitted some documents to the Jamaican authorities and are awaiting the necessary paperwork for extradition.

Pernelle was incarcerated at the Babonneau Police Station along with four other inmates when he managed to escape in October, 2020.

Pernelle had been charged for the murder of Cleus Alfred of Ravine Macock at Trouya on August 25, 2020.

Alfredâ€™s body was discovered in a pool of blood on the road at Trouya after residents reported hearing the sound of gunshots .