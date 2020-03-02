“Fully committed” to Olympic Games in Tokyo: IOC President

Days after International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound indicated that the Olympic Games

Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has sought to reassure organizers and the masses that the 2020 Olympic Games will happen as scheduled come July 24.

Bach noted that the IOC was fully committed to the event’s staging and would be working with the various groups and committees to ensure that there was a successful staging of the event.

“I will not add fuel to the flames of speculation,” the IOC president said. “The IOC, in cooperation with all the authorities and the National Olympic Committees, is fully committed to a successful Olympic Games in Tokyo,” he further added.

There has been growing unease in relation to the rapid spread of the virus that has seen over 3000 persons killed and has forced the cancellation or postponement of several major events.

However, Mr Bach did not disclose the immediate plans that the IOC would implement if the spread of the virus is not contained but indicated that the Japanese authorities were taking very important measures in relation to the issue.

He also didn’t comment on potentially moving the event or postponing it.

His focus was that the event was still on and that things are on schedule.

Fingers crossed BUZZ fam.