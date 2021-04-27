Fully vaccinated people can go without masks outside unless in crowds, CDC

Fully vaccinated people can go without masks outside unless in crowds, CDCTuesday, April 27, 2021
The US Centre for Disease Control Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced that people who are fully vaccinated can go outside without wearing a mask.
Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC shared the news at a White House coronavirus briefing.
“There are many situations where people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask, particularly if they are outdoors,” she said.
“If you want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows that if you are vaccinated you can do so safely, unmasked.”
It’s the return of freedom,” said Dr. Mike Saag, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who welcomed the change. “It’s the return of us being able to do normal activities again. We’re not there yet, but we’re on the exit ramp. And that’s a beautiful thing.”
The CDC guidance says that fully vaccinated or not, people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike, or run alone or with members of their household. They also can go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people.
However, the CDC stressed that if you are outdoors and in a crowd of strangers that you should wear a mask.
