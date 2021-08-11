Fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed in Canada Sept 7

Dear Mr Brown:

I heard that the Canadian borders are now open for US travellers. I am wondering when those from other countries can enter as well.

– CT

Dear CT,

Due to the pandemic, the Canadian Government had prohibited American citizens and residents from taking non-essential trips there since March 2020.

The borders have now been reopened, as of August 9, 2021, for leisure travel, based on rising vaccination rates (and declining COVID-19 cases).

American citizens and permanent residents may be allowed entry to Canada if they:

1. Currently reside in the United States;

2. Are travelling from the United States;

3. Have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before entering Canada for non-essential travel. Travellers must have received the full series of a COVID-19 vaccine — or combination of vaccines — accepted by the Government of Canada.

4. Have a valid pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken in the US (antigen tests are not accepted);

5. Are asymptomatic;

6. Submit their mandatory information via the ArriveCAN app, including proof of vaccination in English or French;

7. Are admissible under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act; and,

8. Take a test on arrival, if required.

Vaccines

Currently, they must demonstrate proof of vaccination from any country for vaccines manufactured by:

• Pfizer-BioNTech

• Moderna

• AstraZeneca/Covishield

• Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Entry to Canada

Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada at a number of land border crossings.

Also, flights from the US will be able to land, starting August 9, 2021 at Canadian airports that include:

• Calgary International Airport

• Edmonton International Airport

• Halifax Stanfield International Airport

• Montreal-Trudeau International Airport

• Ottawa/Macdonald-Cartier International Airport

• Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport

• Toronto Pearson International Airport

• Vancouver International Airport

• Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport

All travellers five years or older must show proof of a negative result from a COVID-19 molecular test taken within 72 hours before their arrival in Canada or show proof of a COVID-19 molecular test taken between 14 and 180 days, as of August 9, before their arrival.

As always, final determination of entry eligibility and quarantine requirements will be made by a government official at the border, based on the information presented on entry into Canada.

Fully vaccinated travellers who meet requirements will be exempt from quarantine. However, all travellers still must provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to quarantine in case it is determined at the border that they do not meet necessary requirements.

Unvaccinated children younger than 12 travelling with fully vaccinated parents and/or guardians will no longer have to complete a 14-day quarantine, but must follow enhanced public health measures.

This means they can move around with their parents but must avoid group settings, such as camps or day care, during the first 14 days after their arrival. Unvaccinated children will still have to take a Day 1 and Day 8 COVID-19 test.

A Day 1 test means a test on your day of arrival. However, not all land border crossings have testing on-site. Depending on where you cross, you may have the option to be tested there or given a test kit to do at home under the supervision of a nurse via video call.

Please note that:

• Fully vaccinated travellers from any country will be allowed to enter Canada without needing to quarantine as of September 7, 2021.

• There are no plans at this time to open the border to unvaccinated travellers for non-essential travel.

