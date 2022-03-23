Fully vaxxed travellers to Canada no longer required to show COVID test but...

Dear Mr Brown,

I heard that Canada has stopped demanding COVID-19 tests to enter Canada. I am wondering if that applies to non-vaccinated persons as well.

-TL

Dear TL:

The Government of Canada recently announced that effective April 1, 2022, full vaccinated travellers will no longer need to provide a pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada. This welcome news will make travel to Canada much easier. Fortunately, Canada's high vaccination rate, and decreasing hospitalisations has made this possible. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, individuals may continue taking vaccines and boosters, using masks where appropriate, self-isolating if they have symptoms and self-testing, if possible.

Random testing on arrival

Please note that foreign travellers arriving to Canada, who qualify as fully vaccinated, may still need to take a COVID-19 molecular test on arrival if selected for mandatory random testing.

Partially or unvaccinated travellers

For partially or unvaccinated travellers who are currently allowed to travel to Canada, pre-entry testing requirements are not changing. Unless otherwise exempt, all travellers five years or older who do not qualify as fully vaccinated must continue to provide proof of an accepted type of pre-entry COVID-19 test result:

• A valid, negative antigen test, administered or observed by an accredited lab or testing provider, taken outside of Canada no more than one day before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry

• A valid negative molecular test taken no more than 72 hours before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry

• A previous positive molecular test taken at least 10 calendar days and no more than 180 calendar days before their initially scheduled flight departure time or their arrival at the land border or marine port of entry. It is important to note that positive antigen test results will not be accepted.

ArriveCAN

All travellers continue to be required to submit their mandatory information in ArriveCAN (mobile app or website) before their arrival in Canada. Travellers who arrive without completing their ArriveCAN submission may have to test on arrival and quarantine for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status. Travellers taking a cruise or a plane must submit their information in ArriveCAN within 72 hours before boarding.

