Fundraiser launched to assist J’can woman set ablaze by husband

A GoFundMe page has been started by the family of Nicola Clarke, who was set on fire by her common-law husband on May 19.

Clarke’s cousins,Holly Hemmings-Case and Natalie Feinberg, who launched the fundraiser on the popular crowdfunding platform are hoping to raise $500,000 US to help with Nicola’s medical expenses.

Case and Feinberg share that while Jamaica has very competent medical staff, the island does not have the necessary equipment to assist Clarke.

The cousins plan to use part of the funds raised to airlift Clarke to the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida.

According to Clarke’s cousins, they don’t just need monetary assistance but are also seeking help from the US Embassy in Kingston as they note they need assistance in replacing Clarke’s travel documents.

“We also need a tremendous amount of help to replace her documents promptly, we need assistance from the US government/embassy to get the documentation’s needed for Nicola to have the opportunity to be airlifted to the appropriate facility,” said the cousins in the post made on the website.

“We are reaching out for assistance from everyone possible, Nicola’s life depends on it. We’re not giving up on Nicola because she retains faith and is fighting hard for her life and she speaks to us every day. Please help us,” they added.

Reports are that Clarke and her common-law husband had an argument at her shop.

The man reportedly left the location, only to return with gasoline, which he threw on Clarke and the one room structure.

The man was later placed under police guard when he turned up at the Savanna-La-Mar Hospital seeking treatment for injuries he sustained during the incident.